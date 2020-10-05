Joel Embiid Had A 1-Word Reaction To Jimmy Butler’s Performance

Joel Embiid probably (definitely) wishes that Jimmy Butler was still on the Miami Heat.

Butler had an all-time NBA Finals performance in Game 3 on Sunday evening. The All-Star forward led the injured Miami Heat to a surprising win over LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers. We now have a series, as the Lakers lead the Heat, 2-1, heading into Game 4.

Embiid had a one-word reaction to Butler’s Game 3 performance.

“Inspiring,” he wrote on Twitter. It’s not difficult to understand who he is talking about here:

Inspiring — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 5, 2020

Butler was the best player on the floor in Game 3. He had a 40-point, 13-assist, 11-rebound triple-double on Sunday evening. The Heat were still without Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo, but thanks to Butler, they pulled off a huge Game 3 victory.

Embiid is familiar with Butler, having played with him for a season in Philadelphia. However, the Sixers were unable to keep him on the roster last offseason, losing him in a sign-and-trade to the Miami Heat.

Reviews on Butler were somewhat mixed before this 2019-20 Heat season, but the All-Star forward is making all of his critics eat their words.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for Tuesday night. It’ll tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on ABC.