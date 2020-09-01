Joel Embiid Sent A 1-Word Message During Bucks vs. Heat

Joel Embiid’s tweet during Game 1 of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat game is going viral on social media.

The Philadelphia 76ers star big man had a telling one-word message while appearing to watch Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Embiid tweeted: “IF……”

IF…… — Joel “Do a 180” Embiid??? (@JoelEmbiid) September 1, 2020

Of course, that tweet could mean anything, but most fans seem to think they know what – rather, who – it’s about.

Jimmy Butler.

The former Philadelphia 76ers forward is doing it all for the Miami Heat tonight. Butler has 36 points and counting with the Heat leading the No. 1-seeded Bucks late in the fourth quarter.

JIMMY CANNOT BE STOPPED. pic.twitter.com/MEqajqfCI6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 1, 2020

Butler spent just one season in Philadelphia, as the Sixers lost to the eventual NBA champion Raptors in Game 7 of the semifinals last year. He then signed with the Miami Heat in free agency.

It’s fair to assume that Embiid is wondering what could have been if the Sixers had prioritized Butler and kept him in Philadelphia.

Jimmy stayed in Philly. 👀 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 1, 2020

Embiid then seemed to clarify what he was talking about.

Butler has been a perfect addition for the Miami Heat. He seems to encompass everything the Eastern Conference franchise is about under Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley.

The Sixers, meanwhile, are in a state of flux. The team fired head coach Brett Brown and could be making changes to the roster and the front office moving forward.

What if Butler had stayed, though?