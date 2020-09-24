Look: Jimmy Butler Has Special Tyler Herro Tribute At Practice

Tyler Herro is the man of the hour in the NBA. So much so, Heat star Jimmy Butler showed up to Miami’s Thursday practice paying special tribute to Herro following his monster Game 4 performance against the Boston Celtics Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old star in the making dropped 37 points on 14 of 21 shooting against the Celtics in Game 4. Herro’s massive numbers helped guide Miami to a 112-109 victory Wednesday night, giving the Heat a 3-1 Eastern Conference Finals series lead.

There’s no doubt Herro continues to make a name for himself this season. His playoff contributions are a big reason why the Heat are just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals. No one’s happier for Herro than Heat star Jimmy Butler.

Butler showed up to Miami’s Thursday practice rocking Herro’s high school jersey. Check it out below.

Administrative decision: we've switched the calendar up. Today is #TylerTuesday.@raf_tyler – Whitnall High School c/o of '18 pic.twitter.com/UnxQWIEEx8 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 24, 2020

This is how you know a star is in the making. Tyler Herro has already earned the respect of his teammates. There’s no doubt the Celtics will pay him more respect defensively on Friday night in Game 5.

Boston’s on the brink of elimination, once again. The Celtics can’t seem to get over the hump and reach the NBA Finals. There’s no doubt the organization has a good, young core. But it hasn’t been good enough to slow down Miami’s fast-paced attack.

Herro, Butler and the Miami Heat will look to close out the Boston Celtics this Friday in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.