Look: Jimmy Butler's Hilarious Message For Former Teammate Is Going Viral

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 27: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat shoots a three point basket against Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 27, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers made a splash in free agency, signing former Miami Heat swingman PJ Tucker.

On Wednesday, Tucker posted a farewell message on Instagram for the city of Miami.

"What a year.. True underdogs that really got it out the mud and went against all odds," Tucker wrote. "Miami you will forever be my home and heat nation i can’t thank you guys enough for the love you’ve shown all year. Though our journey together has come to an end the love will forever remain the same."

Heat star Jimmy Butler eventually responded to Butler's post in hilarious fashion.

"F--- you and @joelembiid," Butler replied. "Yeah I brought him into this."

The overall tone of Butler's response made it seem like he was just messing around with Tucker. At least that's what most NBA fans think.

Make no mistake though, Butler is upset that Tucker is moving on from Miami. During the 2021-22 season, the veteran forward averaged 7.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

We'll get to see Butler and Tucker clash next season when the Heat and 76ers meet.