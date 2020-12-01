Look: NBA World Reacts To The Heat’s New Jerseys

Over the past few years, the Miami Heat have worn white, black, pink and light blue “Vice” alternate jerseys. With the 2020-21 season almost here, the franchise has just revealed its newest alternate uniforms.

Instead of sticking with one color for its “Vice” jerseys, the Heat are going with a blend of pink and light blue. The new uniform for Miami will be called “Vice Versa.”

Miami unveiled its stunning new uniforms this Tuesday afternoon. As you’d expect, the majority of NBA fans want to get their hands on this jersey.

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the whole idea of the jersey is for fans to see different colors as the Heat change sides of the floor during live action.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a gradient flow across a jersey since the Utah Jazz were first to this trend.

It’s worth noting this is supposed to be the final “Vice” jersey for the Heat. If that’s the case, they’re going out with a bang.

Perhaps the best part about the new “Vice Versa” jerseys are the memes being made about them. Some fans have compared the jerseys to yogurt.

Heat said pic.twitter.com/QHlNZz9qAR — Luol Deng Laker Legend (@LuolDengMVP) December 1, 2020

Honestly the yogurt comparisons are pretty accurate, but it doesn’t diminish how appealing these jerseys look.

NBA fans can purchase their own “Vice Versa” jersey on Wednesday night.