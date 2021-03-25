Magic Johnson’s Names Today’s NBA Trade Deadline Winner

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone. There were several consequential moves, though none of the blockbuster variety.

NBA legend Magic Johnson has weighed in on today’s happenings. The former Lakers executive is ready to name an NBA trade deadline “winner.”

Magic singled out the Miami Heat, who gave up virtually nothing to acquire guard Victor Oladipo from the Houston Rockets. The Heat also added forward Nemanja Bjelica in a deal with the Sacramento Kings.

Magic also cited the Denver Nuggets as second-place finishers at the deadline.

“The Miami Heat won the NBA trade deadline acquiring Victor Oladipo and Nemanja Bjelica,” he tweeted. “The Denver Nuggets came in second acquiring Aaron Gordon and JaVale McGee.”

In addition to landing Oladipo and Bjelica, the Heat are reportedly prime candidates to pick up LaMarcus Aldridge, who was bought out by the San Antonio Spurs.

In the Eastern Conference arms race, today was definitely a good day for Miami.