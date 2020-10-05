Magic Johnson Says There Was 1 Key To The Heat’s Win

Jimmy Butler was the individual star for Miami in Game 3 last night, but Magic Johnson praised the Heat’s team defense after the game.

Anthony Davis entered Game 3 averaging 33 points per game thus far in the series. Miami limited him to 15 points on nine shots Sunday night, while also forcing 19 Lakers turnovers.

Couple that effort with Butler’s heroic 40-point, 13-assist, 11-rebound performance, and the Heat were able to beat LA and avoid falling into an 0-3 hole.

Post-game, Magic Johnson took to his popular Twitter account to shoutout the Heat’s defensive game plan and execution.

“The Miami Heat defense was the key,” he wrote. “They double teamed AD and took him completely out of the game.”

Now comes an even bigger challenge for Miami. Can their blueprint from Game 3 carry over into Game 4? If not, can they make the adjustments necessary to stay in the game, particularly if they are still shorthanded?

Game 4 of the 2020 NBA Finals will tip off tomorrow night at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.