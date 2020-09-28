Just years ago, Duncan Robinson thought his basketball career was coming to a close. Little did he know back then he’d be starting for the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals.

Robinson was a former shooting guard for the Michigan Wolverines. He had a decent collegiate career, but had just one elite skill – his three-point shooting. At one point in college, Robinson thought his basketball career was going to end once his collegiate eligibility was up.

But the Heat wound up taking a chance on the former Michigan guard by signing him as an undrafted free agent. The move couldn’t have worked out more perfectly for both sides. Robinson will start for the Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

Mark Titus revealed an old text message from Robinson when he was still at Michigan. He reached out to Titus to learn more about careers in sports journalism, seeing that he believed his basketball career would be over once his collegiate eligibility expired.

Got this text out of the blue 3 years ago. Hopped on the phone a couple days later and talked for an hour about getting into sports media because he thought his basketball career was winding down. Three years later he's about to start in the NBA Finals. What a world. pic.twitter.com/egSweR0DWk — Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) September 28, 2020

This is beyond incredible. Duncan Robinson literally believed he needed to find another career, other than playing basketball. But little did he know years ago that he’d be starting for the Eastern Conference champions.

Robinson and the Heat will be facing their biggest test yet when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been unstoppable – plus, Los Angeles is getting great play from Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo.

Robinson and the Miami Heat play the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals this Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.