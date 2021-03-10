Meyers Leonard Issues Apology For Use of Anti-Semitic Slur

Meyers Leonard has found himself at the center of controversy on Tuesday afternoon. In a video that emerged from the Main Team Sports Twitter account, the Miami Heat center was heard clearly yelling an anti-Semitic slur during a Twitch livestream.

The disturbing clip sparked warranted outrage on social media. The NBA league office is reportedly aware of the video and is currently “gathering more information.”

“We just became aware of the video and are in the process of gathering more information,” league spokesman Mike Bass said on Tuesday afternoon, via Shams Charania. “The NBA unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech.”

A few hours after the video surfaced on Twitter, Leonard has finally released a statement, apologizing his use of the derogatory slur.

“I am deeply sorry for using an anti-Semitic slur during a livestream yesterday,” Leonard wrote. “While I didn’t know what the word meant at the time, my ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse and I was just wrong, I am now more aware of its meaning and I am committed to properly seeking out people who can help educate me about this type of hate and how we can fight it. I acknowledge and own my mistake and there’s no running from something like this that is so hurtful to someone else.”

“This is not a proper representation of who I am and I want to apologize to the Arisons, my teammates, coaches, front office, and everyone associated with the Miami Heat organization, to my family, to our loyal fans and to others in the Jewish community who I have hurt. I promise to do better and know that my future actions will be more powerful than my use of this word.”

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard releases statement apologizing for saying anti-Semitic slur on a livestream: pic.twitter.com/AOi7ZE6nCy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 10, 2021

As of Tuesday night, the NBA has yet to respond to the apology statement.

Given the severity of the situation, expect the league to intervene with a significant punishment for the 29-year-old Leonard.

[Shams Charania]