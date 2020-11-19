Miami Columnist Floats Potential Major Heat-Kings Trade After NBA Draft

Coming off of a surprise trip to the NBA Finals, Pat Riley and the Miami Heat are hungry to keep the momentum going, and to contend for a title once again. After last night’s NBA Draft, a Miami columnist thinks the team will target one talented young guard: Sacramento Kings standout De’Aaron Fox.

The Heat like their Kentucky products, with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo as two of the team’s central young pieces. Fox, an explosive former Wildcats point guard who may be the fastest player in the league, would be a very fun fit with that group. After the Kings’ draft, it may be easier to see.

Sacramento went point guard with their first pick, taking Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton at No. 12 overall. Analysts have expressed optimism that the two lead guards can play together, as they are very different players. It will be pretty interesting to see if hey can do so seamlessly.

If not, Miami Herald writer Barry Jackson believes the Heat will be interested. There have been some light De’Aaron Fox-Heat rumors, but this is the biggest indication that the franchise could go after him, and the Haliburton pick only fuels the idea that Fox could head elsewhere.

Even if Giannis doesn't end up in Miami, odds strong that another really good player joins Heat by start of 2021-22. Even more convinced of that after talking to people this week… Kings' Fox could become possibility after this Haliburton pick — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 19, 2020

People connected to the Sacramento Kings seem to think its much less likely that the team moves him, even after the team’s disappointing 2019-20 season. Matt George of the Locked On Kings podcast said he doesn’t see the team giving up on the young star point guard last month.

Via Clutch Points:

Are there any realistic scenarios where the Kings should trade De’Aaron Fox? No, and that’s not just because I overvalue De’Aaron Fox, which I admit, I do overvalue De’Aaron Fox because I love De’Aaron Fox and I think he’s a superstar and a potential champion here in Sacramento, but because what are you accomplishing by getting rid of him? If you’re moving on from De’Aaron Fox to get a superstar in return? Sorry, it’s probably not going to happen. Name a superstar right now that you think the Kings could get, not only to bring to Sacramento, but keep in Sacramento, for Fox…

Now, we’ve seen things change very quickly when things turn south for star players with losing franchises, but so far it doesn’t sound like De’Aaron Fox has any plans to push his way out. We’ll see if that changes if the Kings are noncompetitive once again in 2020-21.