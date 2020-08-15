The Spun

Miami Heat Announce Injury Update For SF Derrick Jones Jr.

Derrick Jones being taken off on a stretcher.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 14: Derrick Jones Jr. #5 of the Miami Heat covers his face with a towel while he is taken off the court by medical personnel after colliding with Goga Bitadze #88 of the Indiana Pacers during the second half of a NBA basketball game at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 14, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kim Klement - Pool/Getty Images)

The entire Miami Heat team held their breath on Friday afternoon, as Derrick Jones Jr. had to be taken off the court on a stretcher. Thankfully, the latest update on the high-flying forward is pretty encouraging.

Jones tried to get around a screen from Goga Bitadze when he took an incidental shot to the head/neck area. He immediately fell on the floor and grabbed his neck in pain.

With the NBA Playoffs about to begin next week, the timing of this injury is just brutal for Jones. However, there’s no guarantee that he’ll be out for a while.

Miami announced that Jones underwent CT scan and concussion test. The results show that he suffered a neck strain during yesterday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

Jones will be re-evaluated again this weekend. Right now, it’s unclear what his status will be for the opening round of the playoffs.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra will have to shake up his starting lineup if Jones is out for any period of time. He could potentially replace him with either Jae Crowder or Andre Iguodala.

Jones was having the best season of his young career, averaging 8.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Although it’d be unfortunate if Jones misses the first round of the postseason, it’s just great to hear that his injury won’t be an issue for the long haul.


