Miami Heat Could Receive Big Boost In Game 3

The Miami Heat could be at full strength for a pivotal Game 3 this Saturday against the Boston Celtics.

Moments ago, the Heat announced that Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker will go through their routines with the intent to play tonight.

Lowry has not played since Game 4 of the second round against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a hamstring injury. Tucker, meanwhile, tweaked his knee in Game 2 against the Celtics.

The Heat should announce updates on Lowry and Tucker as tipoff gets closer.

In Game 2, the Heat didn't really receive much production out of Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Max Strus. That put a lot of pressure on Jimmy Butler to shoulder the load.

With Lowry and Tucker trending in the right direction, Butler may not have to worry about carrying the Heat's offense.

Tipoff for Game 3 is at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.