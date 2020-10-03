Saturday Update On Goran Dragic, Bam Adebayo For Game 3

The Miami Heat really need to turn things around if they want any chance of knocking off LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, injuries have wreaked havoc on the Heat during this series, with two of the best Heat players, center Bam Adebayo and point guard Goran Dragic, getting injured in Game 1.

Dragic and Adebayo both suffered injuries in the first game of the series. Dragic suffered a plantar tear of his left foot after 15 minutes of play. Adebayo went out late in that game, a 116-98 Lakers win, with a neck strain.

Heading into Game 2, both stars were listed as doubtful. Neither wound up suiting up, and the Heat fell once again, 124-114. As talented and deep as Miami is, there’s no team that can just shrug off losing arguably their second and third best player, especially when LeBron and Anthony Davis are on the other side.

Once again, Adebayo and Dragic are being listed as doubtful ahead of Game 3 on Sunday night. Even if they can go, it sounds like they’d be seriously hampered. Miami is going to need superhero efforts from Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro et al to make this interesting at all.

Miami’s Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic being listed doubtful for Game 3 of NBA Finals against the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 3, 2020

Bam Adebayo emerged as a true star for the Miami Heat this season. The young big man out of Kentucky averaged 17.8 points and 10.9 rebounds per game in the postseason, upping his numbers from the regular season. He made his first All-Star team this year, and was a second team All-Defensive Team selection.

Goran Dragic, a veteran point guard, has been the team’s second-leading scorer in the playoffs, at 19.9 points per game. He’s adding 4.6 assists and four rebounds per outing in the playoffs.

Hopefully both can return to the court for the Heat before the Lakers finish the series off. It isn’t looking good though.

[Shams Charania]