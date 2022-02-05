Miami Heat Insider Has Troubling Update On Markieff Morris

On Nov. 8, Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic were at the center of a physical altercation. Unfortunately, that was the last time we’ve seen Morris on the court.

Morris, who was shoved to the floor by Jokic, has been out for the past three months due to whiplash. On Saturday afternoon, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald had an update on the veteran forward.

According to the Miami Herald, the Heat have not cleared Morris to play. However, Morris wants to return to action.

The Heat have been listing Morris out because of a “return to competitive reconditioning.”

NEW from @Anthony_Chiang and me: Per multiple sources, Markieff Morris wants to play, but Heat has a serious medical concern, leaving his status this season very much in question: https://t.co/i4o4nL5foN — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 5, 2022

Miami’s specific concerns for Morris haven’t been revealed, but Jackson said they’re significant enough to make the team feel uneasy about clearing him for action.

This is unfortunately the second time that Morris has suffered a serious neck injury. In 2019, he was diagnosed with transient cervical neurapraxia.

Last month, Morris tweeted, “Heat nation I’ll see y’all soon.” Fans thought he’d return to the lineup soon, but clearly that isn’t the case.

Prior to going down with an injury, Morris was averaging 7.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game for the Heat.