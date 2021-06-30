Report: Miami Heat Are Interested In Notable Trade

The Miami Heat enter the 2021 offseason with numerous decisions to make. After earning a spot in the NBA Finals less than a year ago, the team bowed out in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs this spring, leading to restlessness from the franchise’s loyal fanbase.

That being said, the Heat will be among the teams with the most cap space to sign players this season. Already, the organization has one rising star in mind.

According to Adam Borai of Five Reasons Sports, the Heat “would be interested” in trading for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton. The 22-year-old has just one more guaranteed year remaining on his contract, but will become eligible for the rookie extension this offseason.

If possible, the Cavaliers plan to keep Sexton but fear that the former No. 8 overall pick will command too high of a price. According to Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo, Cleveland is worried that the young point guard might ask for the maximum extension, which would “greatly inhibit” the Cavs financial flexibility in the future.

Sources have told me that there is indeed validity to the idea that the Miami Heat would be interested in a trade for Collin Sexton. The Cavs would rather keep Collin & extend him but understand that his price tag might be too high for them to accept. @5ReasonsSports — Adam Borai (@AdamNBorai) June 30, 2021

Sexton had the best showing of his young career during the 2020-21 season. Although the Cavaliers finished 22-50, the 22-year-old averaged 24.3 points and 4.4 assists per game, with a 51.9 effective field goal percentage.

On the other hand, Sexton has showed his limitations during his first three years in the NBA. He remains a work-in-progress on the defensive end and has caused some concern with his decision-making on offense.

The Heat would still benefit from a score-first guard like Sexton, especially if the team decides to move on from veteran ball-handler Goran Dragic. Apart from Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, Miami has plenty of roster flexibility this offseason, which could lead to some interesting possible signings.

Whether its Sexton or another highly-touted free agent, the Heat are expected to be major buyers this offseason. Now that South Beach has had another taste of an NBA Finals, the franchise’s fanbase is hungry for more.