Miami Heat Reportedly Pushing Hard For Major NBA Trade

The Miami Heat are reportedly pushing hard for a major move as we head into Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

According to a report from Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the Heat are pushing harder than anyone to land Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry.

Lowry, 34, has been a focal point of trade rumors all season. While Lowry has made it clear that he wants to retire as a member of the Raptors organization, he could be open to a trade to Miami, as he’s close friends with Jimmy Butler.

From The Ringer:

League sources say the Heat are pursuing a deal for Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry harder than anyone, though the Clippers and Sixers retain interest. Lowry recently said he wants to retire with the Raptors even if he needs to sign a one-day contract. But if he gets dealt, league sources say his preferred destination is Miami because of his close friendship with Jimmy Butler.

The Heat are coming off an NBA Finals appearance, though they’ve disappointed this season. Miami is 22-21 on the regular season.

However, the Heat remain in solid position for the playoffs, as the Eastern Conference only has a handful of upper-tier teams at the moment.

The NBA’s trade deadline is set for Thursday.