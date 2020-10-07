The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Miami Heat Make Decision On Goran Dragic Ahead Of Game 4

miami heat point guard goran dragicNEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 30: Goran Dragic #7 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat are just an hour away from tipping off against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Will Goran Dragic play? The Heat have made a decision.

Dragic warmed up with his teammates ahead of Game 4 versus the Lakers as he tries to play on a torn plantar fascia – an injury he suffered in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. He’s missed the last two games as a result of the injury. It looks like Dragic will miss at least one more game.

The Heat have ruled Dragic out for tonight’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

Dragic was clearly trying to do all he could to be out there with his teammates tonight. The Heat guard is known for having a strong love for the game of basketball.

His reaction to not being able to suit up tonight is absolutely heartbreaking. Take a look below.

Fortunately for the Heat, star forward Bam Adebayo will return from injury and suit up for Miami tonight. He’s missed the last two games with a neck strain.

Miami got back into the series last Sunday, even without Adebayo on the court. The Heat notched a crucial Game 3 victory as Jimmy Butler scored 40 points, dished out 13 assists and grabbed 11 boards.

Without Dragic tonight, Butler and Adebayo will have to out-duel LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro will also have to come up with big games.

The Dragic-less Heat take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.