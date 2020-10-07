Miami Heat Make Decision On Goran Dragic Ahead Of Game 4

The Miami Heat are just an hour away from tipping off against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Will Goran Dragic play? The Heat have made a decision.

Dragic warmed up with his teammates ahead of Game 4 versus the Lakers as he tries to play on a torn plantar fascia – an injury he suffered in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. He’s missed the last two games as a result of the injury. It looks like Dragic will miss at least one more game.

The Heat have ruled Dragic out for tonight’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

Heat’s Goran Dragic will not play in Game 4 of NBA Finals against the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Dragic attempted to play on torn plantar fascia, warmed up pregame. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 6, 2020

Dragic was clearly trying to do all he could to be out there with his teammates tonight. The Heat guard is known for having a strong love for the game of basketball.

His reaction to not being able to suit up tonight is absolutely heartbreaking. Take a look below.

Goran is a warrior. He’s clearly trying as much as he can to play. pic.twitter.com/HKezEM3k2K — Will Manso (@WillManso) October 6, 2020

Fortunately for the Heat, star forward Bam Adebayo will return from injury and suit up for Miami tonight. He’s missed the last two games with a neck strain.

Miami got back into the series last Sunday, even without Adebayo on the court. The Heat notched a crucial Game 3 victory as Jimmy Butler scored 40 points, dished out 13 assists and grabbed 11 boards.

Without Dragic tonight, Butler and Adebayo will have to out-duel LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro will also have to come up with big games.

The Dragic-less Heat take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.