Miami Heat Make Decision On Goran Dragic For Game 5

The Miami Heat are just one loss away from having their championship dreams crushed by the Los Angeles Lakers. To make matters worse, they won’t have their savvy point guard on the floor for a potential series-deciding game.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Heat will not have Goran Dragic for Game 5 due to his torn plantar fascia. He suffered the injury during the first half of Game 1.

Dragic had a magical postseason run with Miami this year, averaging 19.9 points and 4.6 assists per game. It’s not a surprise but Erik Spoelstra’s offense hasn’t been nearly as efficient since Dragic went down with an injury.

There was some hope that Dragic would play through the injury, but it’s just too soon for him to return. Earlier this week, a video of him trying to warm up before Game 4 went viral, as fans could see him holding back tears because he couldn’t suit up.

Heat guard Goran Dragic (torn plantar fascia) is missing Game 5 of NBA Finals against the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 9, 2020

Miami hasn’t ruled Dragic out for the remainder of the series, so a potential win tonight would give him another two days to rehab.

However, the Heat have a huge challenge of ahead of them tonight. They’ll be tasked with taking down Anthony Davis and LeBron James in a close-out game.

James is historically known for playing well when he has the chance to close out a series. If the Heat want any chance at extending the NBA Finals to a Game 6, they’ll need strong performances from Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.

Tipoff for Game 5 is at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.