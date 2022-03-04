Miami Heat Make Key Roster Decision With 2-Time All-Star

The Miami Heat are 41-22 and in first place in the Eastern Conference, and they are reportedly on the verge of adding another potentially impactful piece to their roster.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Heat are planning to activate guard Victor Oladipo for his season debut on Monday. The two-time All-Star has not played yet this year as he continues rehabbing from the right quadriceps injury which ended his 2020-21 season.

In four games with Miami last season, Oladipo averaged 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per outing.

Victor Oladipo and the Miami Heat plan for the two-time All-Star to make his season debut on Monday against the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 4, 2022

Oladipo’s promising career has been plagued by injuries since he first ruptured his quad in January 2019. He appeared in just 88 games in the last three seasons combined and has already missed 60-plus contests this year.

On the bright side, ESPN’s Jorge Sedano reported this week that Oladipo looks “fantastic” as he prepares to make his debut.

We’ll see if that assessment is accurate starting on Monday. A healthy and effective Oladipo only strengthens Miami’s already potent roster.