Miami Heat Offer Injury Update On Goran Dragic, Bam Adebayo

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat took the floor for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Miami jumped out to an early 23-10 lead in the first quarter. The Heat looked like the dominant team early on, but that didn’t last long.

LeBron James and the Lakers came roaring back, outscoring Miami 21-5 to end the first quarter with a three point lead. Los Angeles never looked back en route to a 116-98 win in Game 1.

Unfortunately for the Heat, that was just the beginning of the team’s issues. Star guard Goran Dragic left the game after the first half with a foot injury.

But that’s not all. Star forward Bam Adebayo also suffered a neck injury late in the contest. On Thursday afternoon, the Heat announced both players are doubtful for Game 2 on Friday night.

“Goran Dragic (left foot torn plantar fascia) is listed as doubtful to play in tomorrow’s Game 2 vs the Lakers,” the team announced. “Bam Adebayo is also listed as doubtful after a MRI revealed a neck strain (left side).”

INJURY UPDATE: Goran Dragic (left foot torn plantar fascia) is listed as doubtful to play in tomorrow's #NBAFinals Game 2 vs the Lakers. Bam Adebayo is also listed as doubtful after a MRI revealed a neck strain (left side). — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 1, 2020

Miami already dropped the first game of the series. Losing two of the team’s best players won’t help in defeating a LeBron James-led Lakers team.

Without Bam Adebayo on the floor, it will be tough for the Heat to slow down Anthony Davis, who finished Game 1 with 34 points.

Game 2 tips off Friday night at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC.