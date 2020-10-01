The Spun

Miami Heat Offer Injury Update On Goran Dragic, Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo celebrates with teammates including Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat and Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat react after their win over Boston Celtics during overtime in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 15, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat took the floor for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Miami jumped out to an early 23-10 lead in the first quarter. The Heat looked like the dominant team early on, but that didn’t last long.

LeBron James and the Lakers came roaring back, outscoring Miami 21-5 to end the first quarter with a three point lead. Los Angeles never looked back en route to a 116-98 win in Game 1.

Unfortunately for the Heat, that was just the beginning of the team’s issues. Star guard Goran Dragic left the game after the first half with a foot injury.

But that’s not all. Star forward Bam Adebayo also suffered a neck injury late in the contest. On Thursday afternoon, the Heat announced both players are doubtful for Game 2 on Friday night.

Goran Dragic (left foot torn plantar fascia) is listed as doubtful to play in tomorrow’s Game 2 vs the Lakers,” the team announced. “Bam Adebayo is also listed as doubtful after a MRI revealed a neck strain (left side).”

Miami already dropped the first game of the series. Losing two of the team’s best players won’t help in defeating a LeBron James-led Lakers team.

Without Bam Adebayo on the floor, it will be tough for the Heat to slow down Anthony Davis, who finished Game 1 with 34 points.

Game 2 tips off Friday night at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC.


