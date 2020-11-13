Miami Heat Reportedly Add Former NBA All-Star To Coaching Staff

The Miami Heat are adding a familiar face to their coaching staff for the 2020-21 season – former All-Star forward Caron Butler.

According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Butler is joining the Heat as an assistant coach to Erik Spoelstra. The 40-year-old NBA veteran retired in 2018 and has been doing broadcast work over the past couple of years. This will be his first NBA coaching job.

Butler was the No. 10 overall pick by the Heat out of UConn in the 2002 NBA Draft. He played two seasons in Miami, during which he no doubt acquainted himself with then-assistant coach Erik Spoelstra.

But for the most part, Butler was a journeyman. He enjoyed stints with the Heat, Lakers, Wizards, Mavs, Clippers, Bucks, Thunder, Pistons and Kings between 2002 and 2016.

Caron Butler’s NBA career wasn’t without its accolades.

The former UConn star earned NBA All-Rookie Team honors in 2003, but found greater success later in the decade. He made back-to-back All-Star appearances for the Washington Wizards in 2007 and 2008.

During his first years in Washington, Butler played in 310 games and averaged 19.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in 2010, where he soon won a greater prize.

In 2011, Butler was a part of the Mavericks team that beat Spoelstra, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in the NBA Finals. Though he himself was unable to play in the Finals due to an injury, he still got his ring.

