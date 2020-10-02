When the Miami Heat take the floor for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, they will be without one of the team’s best players.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported star big man Bam Adebayo will miss Game 2. It comes as no surprise given the fact that Miami listed him as doubtful for the contest immediately after Game 1.

There was some hope that he would be able to play through the injury. However, it’s clear that was too much to ask for the young Heat star heading into a pivotal game.

“Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo (shoulder) will miss Game 2 of the NBA Finals vs. Lakers tonight, but there remains hope that he could return for Game 3 on Sunday, sources tell ESPN. The Heat have listed him as doubtful for tonight,” Woj reported.

In Wednesday night’s Game 1 loss, Adebayo finished with just eight points and four rebounds. After being dominant against the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, he struggled to contain Anthony Davis.

The Lakers star scored a game-high 34 points to go along with nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Without Bam on the floor in Game 2, it will be a major challenge to keep AD from dominating once again.

Miami could also be without guard Goran Dragic, who suffered a torn plantar fascia in his left foot.

Game 2 tips off tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC.