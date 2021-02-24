Look: Miami Heat’s Rumored New Jersey Is Getting Trashed

Usually, the Miami Heat have the best alternate uniforms in the NBA. However, the latest jersey concept for the reigning Eastern Conference champions is just unpleasant to look at.

Prior to the start of the 2020-21 season, the Heat unveiled their “Vice Versa” jerseys. Those uniforms have been on display a few times this year and have quickly become fan favorites. We can’t say the same for the franchise’s latest attire.

Even though Miami hasn’t confirmed its latest jersey, NBA fans wasted no time going on Twitter and putting the new look on blast.

“How did the Heat go from best jerseys in basketball to the Miami Pacers,” one fan wrote.

How did the Heat go from "best jerseys in basketball" to the Miami Pacers https://t.co/q4eRiuGDjf — 𝕘𝕒𝕓𝕖™ (16-15, 0-0) (@gsox18) February 24, 2021

There are plenty of similarities between this rumored jersey for the Heat and the Pacers’ alternate uniform.

For starters, both jerseys are primarily yellow with the name and numbers presented in dark colors. The only difference is we’ve become accustomed to seeing these colors used for the Pacers. As of now, they just don’t work well with the Heat.

Miami’s “Earned Edition” jerseys leaked and the Pacers have some questions… pic.twitter.com/e9HUIUEgHi — BroBible (@BroBible) February 24, 2021

This isn’t the first time an NBA team has drifted away from its roots.

A few years ago, the Utah Jazz introduced red and orange jerseys that had a gradient flow. Before introducing that color combo, the franchise’s primary colors were navy, green and yellow.

What do you think of the Miami Heat’s rumored jerseys?