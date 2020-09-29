Isaiah Thomas Had Great Response To Tyler Herro’s Draft Comment

Tyler Herro had a true star-turn in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. The Miami Heat rookie averaged over 19 points per game in the series, exploding for 37 in game four, 112-109 win. He even got to clap back hard at C’s great Paul Pierce.

The Kentucky product went No. 13 in the 2019 NBA Draft. While it is too early for a major referendum on the careers of the players in front of him, he certainly looks to have a very bright NBA future ahead of him.

He uses that draft position as motivation. Like others before him, he says he’s memorized the names of the 12 players taken ahead of him. That includes fellow guards Ja Morant, RJ Barrett, Darius Garland, Jarrett Culver, and Coby White—a group that produced mixed results in their first seasons.

In response to that revelation, former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas had a perfect response. Thomas was the No. 60 pick—the last in the entire NBA Draft—in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.

Lol try remembering 59 guys lol https://t.co/9ctR0ocuDu — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 29, 2020

That’s pretty perfect from Thomas. If anyone could memorize those 59 names, it might be him though. He overcame pretty significant odds to become a great player in the league.

The 5-foot-9 guard emerged as an All-Star for the Celtics, making back-to-back All-Star teams in 2016 and 2017. He was also an All-NBA Second Team player in 2017, but was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers after that year in the Kyrie Irving deal.

The NBA Finals between Tyler Herro’s Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers tips off on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC. The Lakers are pretty big favorites in the series, though Herro’s star teammate Jimmy Butler doesn’t want to hear about how he and his teammates are underdogs.

