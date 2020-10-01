The Spun

Only 1 Player Stood For The National Anthem Before The NBA Finals

Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals on Wednesday evening.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: The Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat kneel during the National Anthem in Game One of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 30, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 2020 NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat is underway. Miami has an early lead over Los Angeles midway through the first quarter in Game 1.

There was an emotional national anthem before Game 1, with all but one of the Heat and Lakers players kneeling for it.

The lone player who stood for the national anthem was Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard. The Heat big man had a brother serve in the military and he’s previously explained his decision to stand.

“Some of the conversations I’ve had over the past three days, quite literally, have been the most difficult,” Leonard told The Associated Press earlier in the NBA Bubble. “I am with the Black Lives Matter movement and I love and support the military and my brother and the people who have fought to defend our rights in this country.”

Leonard, 28, is incredibly close with his brother, Bailey, who joined the Marines after 9/11.

“I am a compassionate human being and I truly love all people,” Leonard previously said. “I can’t fully comprehend how our world, literally and figuratively, has turned into Black and white. There’s a line in the sand, so to speak: ‘If you’re not kneeling, you’re not with us.’ And that’s not true.

“I will continue to use my platform, my voice and my actions to show how much I care about the African American culture and for everyone,” he added. “I live my life to serve and impact others in a positive way.”

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is underway on ABC.


