The Miami Heat desperately need a win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals to make it a competitive series. That’ll prove difficult if Heat stars Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic are unable to play Friday night.

Miami has released its Friday afternoon injury report, and it doesn’t look good for the Heat ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Both Adebayo and Dragic are listed as “doubtful.” Adebayo is dealing with a neck strain while Dragic suffered a plantar tear of his left foot.

The Heat struggled in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, even with Adebayo and Dragic in the lineup. The Lakers played their bruising bully-ball, as Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for 59 points, 22 rebounds and 14 assists Wednesday night.

Without Adebayo on the court, AD should have no problem producing another monster game. The Heat will have to get big contributions from Jimmy Butler and his supporting cast to keep Friday night’s game close.

The only way to beat the Los Angeles Lakers is with excellent rim protection and perimeter shooting. Adebayo is the Heat’s best option protecting the paint. If he’s unable to play tonight, Miami will have to shoot lights out to get a win in Game 2.

Fortunately, the Heat have the players to do so. Players like Tyler Herro will have step up tonight if Dragic and Adebayo are unable to play.

The Miami Heat play the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.