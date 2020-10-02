The Spun

NBA Insider Offers Injury Update For Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic Before Game 2

Bam Adebayo celebrates with teammates including Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat and Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat react after their win over Boston Celtics during overtime in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 15, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat desperately need a win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals to make it a competitive series. That’ll prove difficult if Heat stars Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic are unable to play Friday night.

Miami has released its Friday afternoon injury report, and it doesn’t look good for the Heat ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Both Adebayo and Dragic are listed as “doubtful.” Adebayo is dealing with a neck strain while Dragic suffered a plantar tear of his left foot.

The Heat struggled in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, even with Adebayo and Dragic in the lineup. The Lakers played their bruising bully-ball, as Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for 59 points, 22 rebounds and 14 assists Wednesday night.

Without Adebayo on the court, AD should have no problem producing another monster game. The Heat will have to get big contributions from Jimmy Butler and his supporting cast to keep Friday night’s game close.

The only way to beat the Los Angeles Lakers is with excellent rim protection and perimeter shooting. Adebayo is the Heat’s best option protecting the paint. If he’s unable to play tonight, Miami will have to shoot lights out to get a win in Game 2.

Fortunately, the Heat have the players to do so. Players like Tyler Herro will have step up tonight if Dragic and Adebayo are unable to play.

The Miami Heat play the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.