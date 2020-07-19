The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: The NBA Rejected Jimmy Butler’s Jersey Name Request

Miami Heat All-Star guard Jimmy Butler on the floor.MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 14: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat looks on against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of the preseason game at American Airlines Arena on October 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jimmy Butler’s unique jersey name suggestion for the NBA restart in Orlando, Florida has reportedly been rejected.

The Miami Heat star reportedly did not want to put one of the approved social justice messages on the back of his uniform at Disney World. The All-Star forward reportedly didn’t want “Butler” to be on the back, either.

Instead, Butler reportedly wanted to have just his number – no words – on the back of his uniform.

According to Miami Heat insider Tim Reynolds, that request will not be honored by the NBA. The agreement between the league and the players’ association states that a name has to be on the back of a jersey.

“The NBA and NBPA struck deals on the messaging, but wearing of a name is part of the uniform player agreement,” he reports.

While most players are going with a pre-approved social justice message, some, like LeBron James, are sticking with their name.

“I actually didn’t go with a name on the back of my jersey,” James told reporters. “It was no disrespect to the list that was handed out to all the players. I commend anyone that decides to put something on the back of their jersey. It’s just something that didn’t really seriously resonate with my mission, with my goal.

“I would have loved to have a say-so on what would have went on the back of my jersey. I had a couple things in mind, but I wasn’t part of that process, which is OK. I’m absolutely OK with that… I don’t need to have something on the back of my jersey for people to understand my mission or know what I’m about and what I’m here to do.”

The NBA is set to resume its 2019-20 season from Orlando, Florida later this month.

Update: Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports is reporting that Butler’s no-name jersey request is still under review.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.