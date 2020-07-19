Report: The NBA Rejected Jimmy Butler’s Jersey Name Request

Jimmy Butler’s unique jersey name suggestion for the NBA restart in Orlando, Florida has reportedly been rejected.

The Miami Heat star reportedly did not want to put one of the approved social justice messages on the back of his uniform at Disney World. The All-Star forward reportedly didn’t want “Butler” to be on the back, either.

Instead, Butler reportedly wanted to have just his number – no words – on the back of his uniform.

According to Miami Heat insider Tim Reynolds, that request will not be honored by the NBA. The agreement between the league and the players’ association states that a name has to be on the back of a jersey.

“The NBA and NBPA struck deals on the messaging, but wearing of a name is part of the uniform player agreement,” he reports.

While most players are going with a pre-approved social justice message, some, like LeBron James, are sticking with their name.

“I actually didn’t go with a name on the back of my jersey,” James told reporters. “It was no disrespect to the list that was handed out to all the players. I commend anyone that decides to put something on the back of their jersey. It’s just something that didn’t really seriously resonate with my mission, with my goal.

“I would have loved to have a say-so on what would have went on the back of my jersey. I had a couple things in mind, but I wasn’t part of that process, which is OK. I’m absolutely OK with that… I don’t need to have something on the back of my jersey for people to understand my mission or know what I’m about and what I’m here to do.”

The NBA is set to resume its 2019-20 season from Orlando, Florida later this month.

Update: Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports is reporting that Butler’s no-name jersey request is still under review.

Sources to @YahooSports: Contrary to reports Jimmy Butler’s jersey request is still under review and has not been denied. Butler wants to leave his nameplate on his jersey blank. Over 30 players have requested a blank nameplate on their jerseys — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) July 19, 2020