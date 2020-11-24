The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Bam Adebayo Contract News

Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic during a Miami Heat game.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 26: Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball while being guarded by Eric Bledsoe #6 of the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter at the Fiserv Forum on October 26, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

All around the NBA this offseason, teams are taking care of their young star players. The Miami Heat seem ready to do that with Bam Adebayo.

Adebayo is coming off a breakout third season, which saw him average a double-double (15.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game) and earn his first All-Star Game appearance. The Heat are reportedly set to offer the former Kentucky star a massive contract extension.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the contract is worth $163 million over five years. Adebayo now joins fellow 2017 draftees Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and De’Aaron Fox in securing lucrative new deals.

The news about Adebayo prompted plenty of reaction around the NBA, including from some people who think it could have a positive effect on the Heat’s chances of signing Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Adebayo was the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

He played a massive role in Miami’s run to the 2020 NBA Finals, though he was hampered by injuries against the Los Angeles Lakers, missing Games 2 and 3 of the championship series.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.