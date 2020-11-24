NBA World Reacts To Bam Adebayo Contract News

All around the NBA this offseason, teams are taking care of their young star players. The Miami Heat seem ready to do that with Bam Adebayo.

Adebayo is coming off a breakout third season, which saw him average a double-double (15.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game) and earn his first All-Star Game appearance. The Heat are reportedly set to offer the former Kentucky star a massive contract extension.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the contract is worth $163 million over five years. Adebayo now joins fellow 2017 draftees Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and De’Aaron Fox in securing lucrative new deals.

The news about Adebayo prompted plenty of reaction around the NBA, including from some people who think it could have a positive effect on the Heat’s chances of signing Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bam Adebayo is one of only three players in NBA history to average at least 15 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG in his age-22 season or earlier: ✅ Oscar Robertson, 1960-61

✅ Nikola Jokic, 2017-18

✅ Adebayo, 2019-20 https://t.co/lF0MU5Zysc — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) November 24, 2020

Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo, Jayson Tatum and De'Aaron Fox, if my math is right, are now guaranteed something like a combined $206 trillion over the next six years. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 24, 2020

Brandon Ingram to the Pels after seeing Tatum, Mitchell, Fox and Bam Adebayo get their contracts extended pic.twitter.com/7md0oHke6X — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) November 24, 2020

By the way, someone who knows Giannis well told me Giannis would be more impressed by Heat extending Bam than by making Bam wait a year for his money to get Giannis more easily. Bam and Giannis are friends. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 24, 2020

The move forward with extending Bam Adebayo's contract by the Heat days after limiting free-agency offers to one quaranteed season. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 24, 2020

Adebayo was the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

He played a massive role in Miami’s run to the 2020 NBA Finals, though he was hampered by injuries against the Los Angeles Lakers, missing Games 2 and 3 of the championship series.