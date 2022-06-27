NBA World Reacts To Heat Blockbuster Trade Rumors

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 21: A detailed view of the Miami Heat playoff shirts in the seats through the arena before Game Four of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers at American Airlines Arena on April 21, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Buckle up, NBA fanatics. The latest trade rumor is about as wild as it gets.

There's a rumor floating around this Monday that the Miami Heat have "significant interest" in acquiring Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

This isn't Pat Riley's first rodeo. Almost 10 years ago, the Heat landed LeBron James in his infamous "the decision."

Can Riley do it again? Miami appears to be gearing up to make a run after Durant this off-season.

“There would be significant interest from numerous teams, including the Heat, in adding Durant if he were to become available,” wrote Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “Durant, who turns 34 in September, is still considered to be among the league’s top players even after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon in 2019.”

The Miami Heat would be practically unstoppable if Durant was playing next to Jimmy Butler. However, they'd probably have to give up Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry to acquire KD.

Regardless, it'd be worth it.

With Kyrie Irving and potentially Kevin Durant wanting out of Brooklyn, it's shaping up to be a hectic off-season.

The NBA never sleeps, does it?