NBA World Reacts To Jimmy Butler's New Hairstyle

MIAMI, FL - MAY 10: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat is interviewed by TNT reporter Chris Haynes after Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 10, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images) Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler broke the internet this week by unveiling his newest hairstyle.

Butler was rocking long dreadlocks in his latest Instagram post. His caption said: "Now you see me now you don’t."

For years, Butler has been sporting shorter braids. That's no longer the case.

The NBA world has been firing off their best memes in regards to Butler's new look.

Here are some reactions that went viral:

Although fans are making jokes at Butler's expense, there are a lot of people who dig this new hairdo.

Besides, Butler is going to find a way to get buckets regardless of his hairstyle.

During the 2022 postseason, Butler averaged 27.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He nearly led the Heat to their second Finals appearance in three years.

Are you a fan of Butler's new look?