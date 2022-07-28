NBA World Reacts To Jimmy Butler's New Hairstyle
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler broke the internet this week by unveiling his newest hairstyle.
Butler was rocking long dreadlocks in his latest Instagram post. His caption said: "Now you see me now you don’t."
For years, Butler has been sporting shorter braids. That's no longer the case.
The NBA world has been firing off their best memes in regards to Butler's new look.
Here are some reactions that went viral:
Although fans are making jokes at Butler's expense, there are a lot of people who dig this new hairdo.
Besides, Butler is going to find a way to get buckets regardless of his hairstyle.
During the 2022 postseason, Butler averaged 27.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He nearly led the Heat to their second Finals appearance in three years.
Are you a fan of Butler's new look?