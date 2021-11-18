NBA World Reacts To Latest John Wall Speculation

A major Eastern Conference contender could reportedly make a run after NBA star John Wall in coming weeks.

Wall has yet to play a game for the Houston Rockets this season. He doesn’t plan to, either. So what does that mean for his future?

The Miami Heat would potentially like to add Wall the scenario the Rockets buyout the rest of his contract, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

The only issue is Wall doesn’t want his contract to get bought out, per a report by ESPN. That’d leave way too much money on the table.

“Though the Heat would have interest in adding point guard John Wall if he’s bought out by Houston, ESPN said that’s not happening because Wall doesn’t want to give up his $47.4 million player option next season, let alone his $44.3 million salary this season,” Jackson wrote.

Though it’s unlikely the John Wall allows the Rockets to buyout the rest of his contract, it’s fun to think about. It’s not too often a player of his caliber becomes available during the season.

The Miami Heat, meanwhile, are one of the best teams in the NBA so far this season. They’d take one step further with Wall in the mix.

NBA fans are loving the idea.

Miami would be the overwhelming favorite to win the Eastern Conference if it lands John Wall.

Right now, though, that scenario appears unlikely.