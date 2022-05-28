NBA Announces Punishment For Miami Heat: Fans React

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat and Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat react after their win over Boston Celtics during overtime in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 15, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The NBA has fined the Miami Heat $25,000 this Saturday. The league had to discipline the organization after multiple players violated the league's rules regarding bench decorum.

"On multiple occasions, several players stood for an extended period in Miami's team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on, encroaching upon or entering the playing court during live game action in the Heat's 111-103 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 27 at TD Garden," the league's statement said.

During Game 6, players and coaches on the Heat got very close to Al Horford and Marcus Smart when they were attempting shots from beyond the arc.

As you'd expect, NBA fans believe this is a pretty soft punishment.

"This is the biggest slap on the wrist they can do," one fan tweeted. "It’s clearly been an issue these playoffs and this is not gonna do anything to discourage it."

"I'm sure this $25,000 fine will show them," another fan sarcastically said.

"Made it to Game 7," a third fan said. "Do it again. These tiny little fines are so meaningless they don’t encourage anyone to stop."

It'll be interesting to see if this fine changes how Miami's bench behaves in Game 7.

The Celtics and Heat will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.