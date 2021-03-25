It took until the 11th hour, but the Miami Heat finally got their man by acquiring Victor Oladipo from the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

Oladipo has been linked to the Heat for months now, and it finally became a reality on Thursday.

Minutes after Thursday’s trade deadline, news broke that the Heat acquired Oladipo from the Rockets in exchange for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and a draft swap, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

Sources: Houston traded Victor Oladipo to Miami for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and a draft swap. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021

Miami now has its big three it’s been seeking. Oladipo joins the reigning Eastern Conference champions, led by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. This is an all-in move by the Heat, who are 22-22 this season, good for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. They’re once again a threat to conference leaders like Philadelphia, Milwaukee and Brooklyn.

The Houston Rockets, meanwhile, are completely and utterly lost. They’ve lost James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Victor Oladipo all in the past year. John Wall is now on his own, surrounded by a plethora of role players. It’s safe to say fans are stunned by the Rockets’ latest trade move.

Miami = A+

Rockets = F 😂😂😂😂

💣💣💣 Does Houston know what happened? https://t.co/Tr8VuOlzje — Zak Noble (@Zaknoble) March 25, 2021

The James Harden trade looks like it might have destroyed the #Rockets for years to come. https://t.co/0aHQQbrbwf — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) March 25, 2021

Rockets getting destroyed in the trade market this year. What is this trade? https://t.co/AWmSwDiLUp — WEESH (@__weesh__) March 25, 2021

The Rockets are 12-31 this season, tied for the second worst record in the NBA. The organization has no clear future or plan. It’s a miserable time to be a Houston fan, and the latest trade made things a bit worse.

Oladipo is on his way to Miami. Avery Bradley and Kelly Olynyk are heading to Houston. There’s a clear winner here.