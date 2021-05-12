It’s been a tough couple of years for Victor Oladipo and the tough breaks continued on Wednesday.

The Miami Heat announced on Wednesday that Oladipo will have season-ending surgery and miss the rest of the year.

Miami announced that Oladipo has ‘decided’ to undergo season-ending surgery on his right quad.

“Victor Oladipo has decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon. The surgery will take place tomorrow in New York. There is no timetable for his return at this time,” the Heat announced.

UPDATE: Victor Oladipo has decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon. The surgery will take place tomorrow in New York. There is no timetable for his return at this time. — x – Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 12, 2021

Oladipo, 29, was traded from Houston to Miami earlier this season. He began the year with the Indiana Pacers and was involved in the James Harden trade.

A two-time All-Star, Oladipo has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons. He hasn’t played more than 70 games since the 2017-18 season.

This is another tough break for Oladipo, who was one of the top guards in the Eastern Conference when healthy in Indiana.

With free agency looming, Oladipo has decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon Thursday in New York, team says. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 12, 2021

Oladipo made the decision himself for the surgery, but the Heat were in agreement. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 12, 2021

Oladipo is set to enter free agency this summer. He turned down a contract extension offer earlier in the season.

Miami announces “Victor Oladipo has decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon.” No timetable on his return, and important to note that Oladipo is set to be a free agent this summer. He turned down a $45 million contract extension earlier this season. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 12, 2021

It remains to be seen what kind of free agency market there will be for Oladipo. Hopefully he will be able to get back to 100 percent health before the 2021-22 season.

Really tough situation for Oladipo ahead of free agency. Hopefully he can finally get his body right after this surgery https://t.co/I8PB200Oev — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) May 12, 2021

Oladipo was averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists on the year.