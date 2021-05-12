The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Victor Oladipo Injury News

indiana pacers guard victor oladipo during a gameINDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 16: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers looks down the court during a game against the New York Knicks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 16, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Munoz/Getty Images)

It’s been a tough couple of years for Victor Oladipo and the tough breaks continued on Wednesday.

The Miami Heat announced on Wednesday that Oladipo will have season-ending surgery and miss the rest of the year.

Miami announced that Oladipo has ‘decided’ to undergo season-ending surgery on his right quad.

“Victor Oladipo has decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon. The surgery will take place tomorrow in New York. There is no timetable for his return at this time,” the Heat announced.

Oladipo, 29, was traded from Houston to Miami earlier this season. He began the year with the Indiana Pacers and was involved in the James Harden trade.

A two-time All-Star, Oladipo has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons. He hasn’t played more than 70 games since the 2017-18 season.

This is another tough break for Oladipo, who was one of the top guards in the Eastern Conference when healthy in Indiana.

Oladipo is set to enter free agency this summer. He turned down a contract extension offer earlier in the season.

It remains to be seen what kind of free agency market there will be for Oladipo. Hopefully he will be able to get back to 100 percent health before the 2021-22 season.

Oladipo was averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists on the year.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.