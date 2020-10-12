Pau Gasol Has A Message For Heat Star Jimmy Butler

The Los Angeles Lakers may have won the NBA title, but the 2020 NBA Finals were a boon for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler too. After almost single-handedly willing Miami to both of their wins, he’s earned a ton of praise, including from one former Lakers star.

On Monday, former six-time All-Star Pau Gasol took to Twitter to praise Butler and the Heat for their performance in the 2019-20 season. He called Butler “one of the best players in the world” and praised his leadership.

“I wanted to take a moment and acknowledge how proud I am of @JimmyButler,” Gasol wrote. “You’re one of the best players in the world, and a great leader!! Congratulations to you and to the @MiamiHEAT on an outstanding season”

Gasol and Butler were teammates for two seasons with the Chicago Bulls. During their two seasons together, they both made the All-Star Game and led the Bulls to the conference semifinals, too.

I wanted to take a moment and acknowledge how proud I am of @JimmyButler. You're one of the best players in the world, and a great leader!! Congratulations to you and to the @MiamiHEAT on an outstanding season 👏🙌🔝 Love you little bro! pic.twitter.com/icWzUNeiiR — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) October 12, 2020

Butler’s star has only continued to glow since Gasol left. He was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017 and made another All-Star appearance with them. Then was traded once again to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018.

But it was the sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat that really allowed Butler to remind everyone that he’s one of the best. He had career-highs in rebounds and assists while averaging just under 20 points per game.

Over six games in the NBA Finals he averaged 26.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.8 assists. He recorded triple-doubles in both of Miami’s wins over the Lakers.

With just a few more pieces around him, Butler could have the Heat back in contention quickly.