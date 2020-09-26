Paul Pierce Had A Brutally Honest Comment On Tyler Herro

This year’s NBA playoffs have been a coming-out party for Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, who has been sensational in the Eastern Conference Finals. However, Paul Pierce believes the media has to pump the brakes when talking about the Kentucky product.

Herro basically carried the Heat to victory in Game 4, dropping 35 points on 14-of-21 shooting from the field. Overall, the rookie guard has been averaging 19.2 points per game this season.

After Herro’s heroic performance on Wednesday, old video clips resurfaced on Twitter of him calling himself “a bucket.” Even though it’s a fitting nickname for the rookie, Pierce thinks people should wait a little bit long before using that monicker.

“I can’t call nobody a ‘bucket’ if you ain’t averaging at least 20 points per game,” Pierce said on ESPN’s NBA Countdown. “If you average 11 I can’t give you ‘I’m a bucket’.”

Technically, Pierce is wrong when it comes to Herro’s point average. This season he had 13.5 points per game. It might not be anything spectacular, but that’s a solid mark for a rookie.

Whether or not Pierce likes all the hype surrounding Herro, the reality is he’s taken his game to another level in the playoffs.

The biggest moments don’t faze Herro, who turned 20 years old back in January. Instead of knocking him down, Pierce should probably just enjoy what he’s watching from the rookie.

Herro will try to lead the Heat to a series-clinching win over the Celtics on Sunday night.