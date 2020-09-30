Photo: Erik Spoelstra’s Wife Posts Message Before NBA Finals

The Miami Heat are set to begin their quest for another NBA Finals championship on Wednesday evening.

Miami, which has three NBA championships – one with Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal and two with Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh – are set to play for another one.

The Heat are taking on LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the NBA Finals, Erik Spoelstra’s wife, Nikki, posted a heartfelt message. She congratulated the Heat on winning the Eastern Conference and wished her husband luck in the NBA Finals.

“A virtual kiss to my husband. Congratulations Miami HEAT! Eastern Conference CHAMPIONS! All of #HEATnation is so proud of you. Your families are proud of you. To all the players, coaches, and staff- you are truly amazing and your hard work is paying off. This playoff run has brought so much joy to our city and to HEAT fans all over the world. Incredible. But this isn’t over… here we come NBA FINALS!

To My Love, Erik: You. Amaze. Me. I love you… WE love you… and we are cheering for you every day. Go DADDY!” she wrote.

Spoelstra is looking to win his third championship as an NBA head coach. At just 49 years of age, that’s pretty incredible.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T.

The game is on ABC.