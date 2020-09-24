Photo: Tyler Herro’s Girlfriend Reacts To His Big Game 4 Performance

It was the Tyler Herro show in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night.

The Miami Heat rookie guard scored 37 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists in a 112-109 win over the Boston Celtics. Miami now leads the series, 3-1, over Boston.

It was an epic performance from Herro, who was the best player on the floor for much of the game. That’s quite the compliment for the 20-year-old rookie guard out of Kentucky.

“I know like everybody is looking for that signature moment,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said postgame. “That would be such a great story, right: ‘I knew that day he would be this guy.’ I think everybody overestimates what you can do in a day and what you can do in months of work and sweat and grind when nobody is watching. He is relentless with his work ethic.

“Nobody was paying attention to us during the year. He had a lot of tough moments. He did. He had some moments where it was up and down and learning about our demands on defense. But he is a worker, and he shows up the next day trying to get better every single day, and usually those incremental improvements every single day, and he earns the trust — I think it’s more important earning the trust of his teammates than the coaching staff, but it’s that daily grind when nobody is watching and doing it when most people don’t.”

Herro’s girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, was very proud following the win. She took to her Instagram Story following Game 4.

Here’s what Katya shared following Game 4:

If the Heat get another huge performance from Herro in Game 5, this series is probably over.

Miami and Boston are scheduled to tip off in Game 5 at 8:30 p.m. E.T. on Friday. The game will be on ESPN.