Photo: Tyler Herro’s Girlfriend Celebrates The NBA Finals Berth

It’s good to be Tyler Herro right now.

The Miami Heat rookie guard has been one of the biggest storylines of the NBA Bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Herro, a first-year guard out of Kentucky, has played out of his mind for much of the postseason. Now, he’s off to the NBA Finals.

Herro and the Heat beat the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night. Miami is now off to the NBA Finals, where LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers await.

THE HEAT IS ON 🔥 — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) September 28, 2020

Herro has become a social media sensation during his time in the NBA Bubble. This is both in thanks to his play on the court and his activity off of it.

The former Kentucky Wildcats star is dating Katya Elise Henry. The Instagram model has nearly 8 million followers on the social media platform. Henry has joined Herro inside of the NBA Bubble. The happy couple celebrated the NBA Finals berth on Sunday night.

More celebrating could be on the way for Herro and the Heat, but they’ve got some major work to do first.

Miami and Los Angeles are scheduled to tip off in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. The game will start at 9 p.m. E.T. and be televised on ABC.