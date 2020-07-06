Miami Heat rookie guard Tyler Herro appears to have been enjoying his quarantine.

Herro, a standout first-year player out of Kentucky, went viral on Twitter last night when he appeared to go public with a new girlfriend.

The sharpshooting rookie guard appears to be dating Katya Elise Henry, an Instagram model with more than 7 million followers.

Henry posted a photo of herself on a boat with Herro over the weekend. It’s unclear when exactly the photo was taken, but the happy couple appears to be having a good time.

Henry, who’s based in Miami, is one of the most-popular Instagram models on the social media platform.

Herro, 20, has been one of the top rookies in the NBA this season. He’s averaging 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

The former Kentucky Wildcats star recently said he’s been using some of his quarantine time to study other NBA players who are similar to him.

“I’ve watched the same guys,” Herro said, per the Sun Sentinel. “Klay Thompson, Ray Allen, CJ McCollum, Steve Nash and Bradley Beal are the guys that’s I’ve watched, just picking different things from each player.

“You know, Klay and Ray, they do the catch-and-shoot very well. So that’s the thing that I pay attention to when I’m watching them. But every player that I watch, or the coaches have me watch, I can dissect something new or something different from their game to try to add it to mine.” The 2019-20 NBA season is set to resume in Orlando, Fla. at the end of the month. The Heat are currently 41-24, in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.