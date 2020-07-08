Rachel Nichols Comments On Former ESPN Analyst Stephen Jackson

ESPN The Jump host Rachel Nichols has commented on the troubling remarks by former analyst Stephen Jackson.

Jackson, a longtime NBA player, said Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson was speaking “the truth.” The NFL wide receiver posted anti-Semitic remarks on Instagram, citing an alleged quote from Hitler. DeSean Jackson has since apologized.

“So I just read a statement that the Philadelphia Eagles posted regarding DeSean Jackson’s comments. He was trying to educate himself, educate people, and he’s speaking the truth. Right? He’s speaking the truth. You know he don’t hate nobody, but he’s speaking the truth of the facts that he knows and trying to educate others,” Stephen Jackson said in a video on Instagram.

“But y’all don’t want us to educate ourselves. If it’s talking about the Black race, y’all ain’t saying nothing about it. They killing us, police killing us and treating us like s—, racism at an all-time high, but ain’t none of you NFL owners spoke up on that, ain’t none of you teams spoke up on that. But the same team had a receiver [Riley Cooper] who said the word n—– publicly! They gave him an extension! I play for the Big3. We have a Jewish owner. He understands where we stand and some of the things we say, but it’s not directed to him. It’s the way we’ve been treated.”

Nichols, who worked with Jackson on The Jump, reacted to his comments on Twitter.

“Stephen Jackson hasn’t worked for ESPN for a while now so it would be impossible for him to ‘lose his gig.’ I was so proud of the way Stephen stood up for George Floyd. I was so disappointed to see his anti-Semitic comments. But he’s hardly the only one & I’m sad about all of it,” she wrote.

I was so proud of the way Stephen stood up for George Floyd. I was so disappointed to see his anti-Semitic comments. But he’s hardly the only one & I’m sad about all of it https://t.co/e25WCzHS2E — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) July 8, 2020

Jackson, who used to work as an analyst on The Jump, hosts a popular podcast with former NBA player Matt Barnes.

The Eagles have not yet made a decision on DeSean Jackson. They released a statement on his comments, calling them “offensive, harmful and absolutely appalling.”