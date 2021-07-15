Report: Option Named For Bradley Beal’s Olympics Replacement

Team USA men’s basketball is in need of a scorer after losing Bradley Beal to healthy and safety protocols on Thursday.

Beal will not play for Team USA when it begins official Olympic play later this month. It’s a devastating turn of events for a team struggling to find continuity and chemistry. Beal was, for a brief stretch, one of Team USA’s best shooters.

Now, Gregg Popovich and company are seeking out a replacement. It appears one candidate has emerged: Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat. Robinson isn’t the superstar Beal is, but he’s a lethal three-point shooter and plays his role well.

Per Grant Afseth of Sports Illustrated, Robinson is among those being considered as a replacement for Beal.

Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson is among the replacement options that USA Basketball is considering, per a source. — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) July 15, 2021

Duncan Robinson isn’t the flashy superstar Bradley Beal is. But he’d fill a vital, team-player role for a squad in desperate need of more role players.

Robinson scored 13.1 points and grabbed 3.5 rebounds per game this last season for the Miami Heat. Most importantly, he shot 43.9 percent overall and 40.8 percent from three-point range.

Team USA’s biggest issue in Olympic play so far is they have to many players trying to be the guy. Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard should have the ball in their hands as much as possible. Surrounding the two with elite shooters seems like a smart plan.

It’s not solidified just yet, but it looks like Team USA could be leaning toward Robinson as Beal’s replacement.