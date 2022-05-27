NBA Insider Shams Charania Offers Promising Update On Tyler Herro

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 14: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat looks on against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of the preseason game at American Airlines Arena on October 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat might be close to full strength for Game 6 against the Boston Celtics. Moments ago, Shams Charania of The Athletic provided an encouraging update on Tyler Herro.

Herro missed Game 4 and Game 5 due to a groin injury. However, the current expectation is that he'll try to play this Friday evening.

"I'm told Tyler Herro is expecting to play tonight, barring any type of a setback," Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show. "Unless he has a setback with that groin in pregame, I'm told he is hopeful he gets cleared to play tonight. There's optimism he'll be in the lineup, or at least be available to Erik Spoelstra to play."

Charania did note that no one really knows what type of mobility Herro has at the moment.

Spoelstra already told reporters that Herro is doing "everything he possibly can" to convince the staff that he's good to go.

Miami's offense has really struggled without Herro, averaging 81 points over the past two games.

Herro, who averaged 20.7 points per game in the regular season, could potentially give the Heat the boost they're looking for on offense.

Game 6 between the Celtics and Heat will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET.