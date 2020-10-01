Shaq, Dwyane Wade Agree To A Massive NBA Finals Bet

The 2020 NBA Finals are less than an hour from getting underway.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic and the Miami Heat.

Former teammates Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade have agreed to a massive NBA Finals bet. The winner of this series will give up their NBA Finals MVP trophy.

Wade has one of them, winning it in 2006 with the Miami Heat. O’Neal, meanwhile, is a three-time NBA Finals MVP.

Shaq and D-Wade made an all-time NBA Finals bet @br_betting Loser has to give up their Finals MVP trophy 😳 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/CBJfv6Wq53 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 30, 2020

That’s quite a bet for the legendary NBA stars.

This series could be personal for LeBron James, too, as he’s going up against his old team. However, the Lakers star said that it isn’t the case.

“It’s no extra meaning to winning a championship, no matter who you’re playing against,” James said on Tuesday. “It’s already hard enough to even reach the Finals, to be in this position. If you’re able to become victorious out of the Finals, it doesn’t matter who it’s against.”

LeBron is looking to win his fourth NBA Finals. He won his first two in Miami alongside Wade before winning one in Cleveland.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on ABC.