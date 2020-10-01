The Spun

Shaq, Dwyane Wade Agree To A Massive NBA Finals Bet

Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade in the Olympics.(L to R) USA's Kobe Bryant and USA's Dwyane Wade bite their medals on the podium after the men's basketball gold medal match of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 24, 2008 at the Olympic basketball Arena in Beijing. The United States won the Olympic men's basketball gold medal defeating Spain 118-107. Argentina defeated Lithuania 87-75 in the bronze-medal game. (FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2020 NBA Finals are less than an hour from getting underway.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic and the Miami Heat.

Former teammates Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade have agreed to a massive NBA Finals bet. The winner of this series will give up their NBA Finals MVP trophy.

Wade has one of them, winning it in 2006 with the Miami Heat. O’Neal, meanwhile, is a three-time NBA Finals MVP.

That’s quite a bet for the legendary NBA stars.

This series could be personal for LeBron James, too, as he’s going up against his old team. However, the Lakers star said that it isn’t the case.

“It’s no extra meaning to winning a championship, no matter who you’re playing against,” James said on Tuesday. “It’s already hard enough to even reach the Finals, to be in this position. If you’re able to become victorious out of the Finals, it doesn’t matter who it’s against.”

LeBron is looking to win his fourth NBA Finals. He won his first two in Miami alongside Wade before winning one in Cleveland.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on ABC.


