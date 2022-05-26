Stan Van Gundy Has Honest Take On Bam Adebayo's Struggles

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 26: Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball while being guarded by Eric Bledsoe #6 of the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter at the Fiserv Forum on October 26, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Outside of one outstanding performance, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has really struggled against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

During an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, former NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy shared his thoughts on Adebayo's recent struggles.

Van Gundy pointed out that Adebayo's best games this postseason occurred when the opposing teams' starting centers were out.

"I think the Celtics' size is a little much for him," Van Gundy said. "He had the great game in Game 3. Well, who didn't play in Game 3? Robert Williams. He had those two big games against Philly. Who didn't play? Joel Embiid."

Van Gundy went on to say that Adebayo is struggling against the Celtics simply because he's small.

"I don't think he's afraid, I think he's just small. Getting shots over the top of guys is tough. He's an interesting guy in today's game because he does a lot of things well. He handles, he passes, he can guard. But he's a small center who can't stretch you out on the floor."

If the Heat are going to force a Game 7 against the Celtics, they'll need a strong performance from Adebayo on Friday night.

Game 6 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.