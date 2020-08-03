Stan Van Gundy Has Message For Player Who Stood For The Anthem

Former NBA head coach turned analyst Stan Van Gundy had a message for the Miami Heat player who stood for the national anthem on Saturday.

Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard was the lone player who stood for the national anthem before Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Leonard took to Twitter to explain his decision.

“Today, I listened to my heart. I felt an overwhelming amount of emotion as I stood there during the National Anthem. My brother, and many close friends have sworn to protect this country at all costs, and that means something to me, as does the flag and our nation,” he wrote.

“The Black Lives Matter movement also means a hell of a lot to me. What has been and continues to go on in our country is inexcusable and flat out wrong. I will continue to use my voice, my platform and my family’s resources to commit to helping make a change.”

“I’m incredibly thankful for the love and support from my teammates, the Miami Heat organization, my family, and friends who know me. They know my heart and where I stand. I’ll leave you with this – it’s OKAY to be BOTH. I can stand proud in my beliefs and also support BLM.”

Van Gundy, who coached the Miami Heat from 2003-05, had a simple message for Leonard following his decision.

Just understand that the flag and our nation signify something entirely different to Black people. https://t.co/gC19p0VAEb — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) August 2, 2020

Van Gundy, 60, hasn’t been on Twitter for very long, but that hasn’t stopped him from being outspoken.

The NBA returned to play on Thursday. Games are continuing to be played from inside of the bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.