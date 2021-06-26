Dolphins, Heat Stars Help Families At Site Of Florida Condo Collapse

Tragedy struck in Surfside, Florida this week, as part of a 12-story condominium collapsed. As of right now, four people have died and more than 150 people remained unaccounted for since rescuers aren’t done digging through all the rubble.

The past few days have been incredibly difficult for the families of those missing. In an effort to help them out during this time, members of the Miami Dolphins and Miami Heat have shown up to Surfside to help.

On Friday afternoon, Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker and rookie wideout Jaylen Waddle dropped off supplies at the reunification center in Surfside. It was a very sincere gesture from two of the most notable players on the roster.

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro is also doing his part to help out the families of the victims in Surfside. He showed up to the site of the condo collapse with assistant coach Chris Quinn to offload water bottles and snacks.

A few videos of Baker, Herro and Waddle helping out in Surfside were posted on social media.

Dolphins Jerome Baker and Jaylen Waddle dropping off supplies at the reunification center in Surfside. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/TBF898m8Uh — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) June 25, 2021

Miami Heat player Tyler Herro and assistant coach Chris Quinn just arrived near scene of partially collapsed building in Surfside. Offloading water bottles, snacks out of a truck. Police PIO said Heat called to help out. pic.twitter.com/suflnZiHDK — Martin Vassolo (@martindvassolo) June 24, 2021

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in Florida so it’s easier to provide state and federal resources for those in need affected by the condo collapse in Surfside.

Rescue efforts continue in Surfside this weekend, as first responders have been at the scene since Thursday morning.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those affected by this tragedy.