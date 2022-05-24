The Heat Had A Nightmare 1st Quarter In Game 4 Tonight

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 21: Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 21, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Heat 113-106. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

There are bad starts, and then there's what the Miami Heat did in the first quarter of Game 4 tonight in Boston.

Miami came out and shot 3-for-20 in the first 12 minutes, falling behind 29-11 after one period of play. The Celtics led 18-1 before the Heat hit their first field goal of the game with 3:22 left in the quarter.

Miami was also outrebounded 20-8 and allowed Boston to get to the free throw line 12 times. It's still early, but they are going to need to seriously pick up their game if they want to win and take a 3-1 series lead.

The 11 points for Miami was the lowest first quarter total in franchise postseason history. Fortunately for the Heat, basketball is a game of runs.

They could get back into this game quickly if they can get some shots to fall and string together some stops on defense. We'll see if they have it in them.

Game 4 can be seen on ABC.