The Heat Have Reportedly Been ‘Concerned’ About Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro quickly became a household name in the NBA due to his impressive rookie year numbers and playoff success. Unfortunately, his sophomore season hasn’t been as great as the Miami Heat hoped it would.

Although he’s averaging more points, rebounds and assists per game this season, Herro’s field goal percentage is down and his touch from beyond the arc has declined.

To make matters worse, it turns out the Heat are actually concerned with how Herro is handling himself off the court.

Miami beat reporters Ethan Skolnick and Ira Winderman discussed the Heat’s concerns regarding Herro’s on-court struggles and stardom off the court in a recent episode of the ‘Inside the Paint’ podcast.

“Tyler Herro chose to become a celebrity,” Winderman said, via 247Sports. “He chose to become something outside the game, as is his right. With his breakfast cereal, and his Tyler Tuesdays, and his Chipotle Bowl and that’s all well and good. But you know what? Other players when they see a player doing that before they’ve truly reached it. I don’t know if I want to say there’s a jealousy… They sort of take a scant view of the guy and say, ’Wait a minute buddy. You haven’t done anything yet.”

Skolnick added that Miami has been concerned about Herro’s status for months.

That’s obviously not what you want to hear, especially after seeing Herro play such an important role in the Heat’s run to the NBA Finals in 2020.

There isn’t just a talent gap that players have to get used to when they make the jump from college to the pros, there’s a whole new lifestyle that comes with it.

Time will tell if Herro can regain his focus and prove why he earned All-Rookie honors last season.