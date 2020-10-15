The Spun

The Heat Reportedly Have Their Eyes Set On 1 NBA Star

Bam Adebayo celebrates with teammates including Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat and Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat react after their win over Boston Celtics during overtime in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 15, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat were just a couple of wins away from becoming NBA champions. Instead of being complacent with its current roster, the front office is looking to add another star into the fold.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Heat are “preparing to go all in” on pursuing Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021 free agency.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Miami signed an MVP in free agency. Roughly a decade ago, Pat Riley landed LeBron James in arguably the biggest move in league history.

Antetokounmpo has stated in the past that he’d love to win in Milwaukee. His stance could change depending on what happens next season. Another early exit could influence him to look at other options.

A potential trio of Bam Adebayo, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler would have to make Miami the favorite to win the NBA Finals. And we didn’t even mention role players like Jae Crowder, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson.

The entire world had the chance to see just how impactful Butler can be when the game is on the line. Now just picture him with a playmaker like Antetokounmpo by his side. It’s easy to see why Miami would go “all in” on pursuing the reigning MVP.

Do you think Miami would be a good landing spot for the Greek Freak?


